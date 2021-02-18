The Thomas Township Police Department is searching for a missing runaway.
The police department took a runaway report on Feb. 9 from Holy Cross Children’s Services for 14-year-old Shy-Ana Sirbaugh. She left the facility with another girl, who has since been located and returned, Police Chief Al Fong said.
Shy-Ana was last seen by the staff of Holy Cross Children’s Services. She was wearing a green army color coat with fur, sweatpants, and a hooded sweatshirt. She has blue eyes, brown hair, and she is 5’3” and 115 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the police department at 989-791-7226.
