Shy-Ana Sirbaugh
Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The Thomas Township Police Department is searching for a missing runaway.

The police department took a runaway report on Feb. 9 from Holy Cross Children’s Services for 14-year-old Shy-Ana Sirbaugh. She left the facility with another girl, who has since been located and returned, Police Chief Al Fong said.

Shy-Ana was last seen by the staff of Holy Cross Children’s Services. She was wearing a green army color coat with fur, sweatpants, and a hooded sweatshirt. She has blue eyes, brown hair, and she is 5’3” and 115 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the police department at 989-791-7226.

