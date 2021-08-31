Police are asking for help while they search for a missing man from Saginaw.
Willie Lytle, 40, was last seen leaving work in Saginaw Township on Aug. 27. Saginaw Police say Lytle should be driving a 2018 white GMC Terrain with a license plate of EKW2951. The vehicle has a Central Michigan University sticker on the rear window.
Anyone with information on Lytle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
