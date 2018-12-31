Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman from Sturgis.
Brittany Shank, 23, is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen on Friday, Nov. 30 with an unknown man near the 33000 block of Fawn River in Burr Oak, police said.
Police believe she ran off the road in the thick fog and wandered to houses without shoes or a coat.
Witnesses told police she tried to contact authorities but had bad phone reception.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Joseph Sheriff’s Office at (269) 467-9045 or St. Joseph Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.
