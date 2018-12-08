Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for two missing teenagers from the Cadillac area.
Arrianna Kirsten Schings is 14-years-old, 5 feet and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Trinity Rayne Machowski is 13-years-old, 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes.
Police said Trinity was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, blue and white shirt with “BUB” t-shirt and black pants.
Police said the two girls were last seen with a 34-year-old man, Christopher Dale Wagenschutz, in a red 1998 Subaru Legacy with a license plate number of DYR699.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Cadillac Police Department at (231) 775-3491.
