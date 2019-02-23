Police are searching for a missing middle school student in Sanilac County.
Nathaniel Weaver, an 8th-grade student at Cros-lex Middle School, did not return home last night.
He was last seen wearing a black and blue zip-up hoodie with a tie-dye shirt underneath.
Police said he is 5 feet 11 inches, 175 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police through central dispatch at (810) 648-2000 ext. 2.
Tips can also be privately messaged to the Croswell Police Department Facebook page.
