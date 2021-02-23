The Flint Police Department is searching for a missing, vulnerable adult.
Brandelle Jerre Dawson, 27, was last seen on Linden Road on Feb. 19. He was wearing a black leather jacket, red joggers, black boots, and a red/blue/black bandana mask.
Dawson is described as 6’ and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and braids in the back of his hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Officer Burton at 810-237-6824.
