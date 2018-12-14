Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a West Branch man.
Scott Hattis, 27, is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair with blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Tpr. Sandula with Michigan State Police at (989) 345-0956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.