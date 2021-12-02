The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Nakyla D. Williams.
Detectives say they have reason to believe she may have traveled to the Flint area.
Williams is described as 5’3", 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Monday, Nov. 8 in the 4800 block of N. Kenmore Road getting into a loud, white pickup truck, according to police.
Additionally, detectives said they like to speak with Bestin Hoyle who may have information about Nakyla's whereabouts, as they believe he was the last person to be with Nakyla. They are asking Hoyle to contact them at 317-327-6160. Anyone with information on Hoyle's whereabouts can call detectives at 317-327-6160 or CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
Anyone with information on the location of Williams is urged to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
You can also use the P3tips app on Apple and Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of $1000 if the information provides leads to a felony arrest.
