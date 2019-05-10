Police are looking for a woman missing from northern Michigan.
Evelyn Sehl, 80, was supposed to be driving from Wolverine to Kingsley and she never got to her destination, according to Michigan State Police.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, a teal T-shirt and a gray sweatshirt. She drives a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with license plate number DTQ0350.
The truck has a pink front license plate that says mom.
Evelyn was last seen in Manton around midnight Friday, but evidence suggests she may have also traveled through Baldwin, troopers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at (231) 779-6040.
