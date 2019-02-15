Police in Grand Blanc are searching for the rightful owner of a pair of special military boots.
Police found the boots in an apartment complex. They are covered with thoughtful messages and signatures with what appear to be from fellow service members.
The owner is asked to call the Grand Blanc Police Department at (810) 424-2611 to claim them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.