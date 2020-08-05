The Croswell Police Department is searching for a person wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint.
Police are searching for the owner of a Jeep, Ford Mustang, and a Pontiac G6. There is a mismatched or missing rim on the right front side of the G6, police said.
The owner of the vehicles is wanted for questioning.
Police said they are reviewing video footage in hopes of obtaining better photographs of the vehicles.
If you have any information, contact the Croswell Police Department.
