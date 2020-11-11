Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Wednesday night in Midland.
It happened at 8:13 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 3939 Isabella St.
The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The suspect was described as 6' and 175 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and a black mask that covered the lower half of his face.
The suspect brandished a small black handgun during the incident, police said.
He fled the scene on foot and went eastbound from the main entrance.
No one was injured during the incident.
If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.
