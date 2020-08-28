The Bay City Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect after a 7-Eleven was robbed early Friday morning.
It happened about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the 7-Eleven located at 1510 Kosciuszko Ave.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and left the store on foot after stealing $80 and two packs of cigarettes, police said, adding the store clerk was not injured.
Officers arrived to the scene, but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect was described as male about 5'6" to 5'8" and about 145 pounds. He is in his early 20s. He was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and a black medical type mask.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact police at 989-892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
