Investigators are searching for a suspect after a gunshot was fired inside a mall.
Flint Township police officers received reports of shots being fired inside the Genesee Valley Center just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
When police arrived on the scene, they learned that a suspect had shot one round from a pistol at the victim, who he knew, according to investigators. Stores inside the mall went into lockdown because of this incident.
Flint Township Police said no injuries were reported and both people involved fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police believe the incident was not a random event. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has more information is asked to call Det. Jason Piercey at the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.