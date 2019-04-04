Michigan State Police are trying to identify a suspect after hundreds of dollars’ worth of items were shoplifted.
State Troopers were sent to the Walmart in Alpena on March 22 for a reported theft.
Witnesses told troopers they saw a man acting suspiciously in the store.
MSP found evidence that he stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the store.
The suspect is a man with brown hair, last seen wearing a dark colored jacket with a blue or gray hat, light-colored shirt, dark long sleeves, and dark colored pants.
Anyone that can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at (989) 354-4101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.