The Michigan State University Police Department is reporting a sexual assault that happened earlier this morning.
According to police, they received a report of a sexual assault at Holmes Hall at about 2:45 a.m.
Police said they are looking for a white male who is about 6 feet tall with sandy brown hair. They said he was wearing a white striped shirt.
If anyone has seen a person matching the suspect description or any suspicious activity, please call the MSU Police or 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.