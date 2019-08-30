Police are investigating after an early morning shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus injured three people.
CBS affiliate Newschannel 3 reports Kalamazoo public safety officers were sent to a nightclub in the 2900 block of Howard Street, west of WMU's campus, at about 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a large crowd including two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said another person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
At this time, all three victims remain in stable condition, police said.
Police could not say if the victims are students.
Officers are now searching for a male suspect who immediately left the area in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.
