Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in downtown Flint on Friday.
A person was stabbed at Catholic Charities about 1:40 p.m.
The suspect left the area and was last seen heading south on Garland near Kearsley Street, the University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety said.
The suspect was wearing a red jacket and carrying items in a garbage bag.
If you have any information, call Flint Police at 810-237-6800 or Michigan State Police at 810-732-1111.
