Police are trying to find the suspect behind an attempted breaking and entering at a St. Louis restaurant.
The incident was reported to police on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:36 p.m.
A Main Street Pizza employee told officers they saw an individual trying to get into the restaurant through the back window.
The St. Louis Police Department said the suspect fled on foot before officers could be called to the scene.
He’s described as a possible teen or young adult, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with dark hair that was short on the sides and back but longer on the top of his head.
At the time, he was wearing light-colored jeans and a dark-colored t-shirt that appeared to be a football jersey with unknown numbers on it.
Anyone that can help identify the suspect is asked to call the St. Louis Police Department at (989) 681-5285 or bcrowther@stlouismi.com.
