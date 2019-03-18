Burton Police are looking for a suspect in a triple shooting.
It happened March 14 at the Kings Lane Apartments in Burton.
Two men and a woman were inside a car when two men approached the vehicle and shot at it, police said.
One of the victims drove to the hospital where they were treated for injuries, police said.
Two of the victims have since been released. The third - the man who drove to the hospital - is recovering from ankle surgery, police said.
Police are looking for a 36-year-old Flint man as a suspect.
