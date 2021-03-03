Buena Vista Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in possibly two armed robberies.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 Buena Vista officers were called to a Speedway on East Holland for an armed robbery. The clerk at the gas station told officers the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and left with the cash.
The suspect is described at a man between 5-foot 6-inches and 5-foot 7-inches and 150 pounds He was wearing a black ski mask, black zip up hoodie and black pants with a white stripe.
Officers said the suspect also fits the description of an armed robbery suspect in Bridgeport Township earlier that night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Buena Vista Police at (989) 753-7793.
