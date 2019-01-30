Police are asking for help tracking down whoever broke into a Mid-Michigan home, and took off with thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and supplies.
Millington Police said sometime between Jan. 26 at midnight and Jan. 30 at 8 a.m., a home at 8660 State Road was broken into.
The home is owned, and currently being renovated by Advanced Home & Door Solutions.
Equipment and supplies were taken.
If you have any information, call 989-871-2412.
