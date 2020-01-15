Police need your help finding who shot and killed a man on Flint’s north side on Sept. 13 about 11:15 p.m.
Flint police responded to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of Pulaski and arrived to see the victim deceased inside his vehicle parked in the driveway of his home.
Police say the home was also struck by gunfire.
According to Crime Stoppers, the victim was 39-year-old Charles David Stocker.
A cash reward up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-5245.
