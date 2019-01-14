Authorities are asking some Roscommon County residents to lock their doors and stay vigilant while police search for three suspects after a shooting.
Just before midnight on Monday, Jan. 14, officers were sent to a home on McKinley Street in Houghton Lake.
Sheriff Ed Stern said three suspects entered the home with their faces covered with long guns and shot a 29-year-old man.
At this time police believe the victim was shot once, but they are still waiting on the autopsy report.
Responding officers secured the home and tried to give first aid to the victim.
The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
The sheriff said the suspects fled on foot. A K9 unit was called to the track the suspects but later lost the trail.
The victim's identity is not being released while officers notify the family.
Sheriff Stern said he does not believe that the suspects are randomly targeting people.
The sheriff could not comment on a possible motive.
Residents are asked to stay vigilant and call 911 if they see something suspicious.
Houghton Lake Community Schools canceled classes and all buildings will remain closed for Monday.
No further information was given.
Multiple police agencies are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
