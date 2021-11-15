Michigan State Police are helping authorities in Tennessee and Kentucky find a kidnapped teenager and child believed to be taken by a family member.
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were abducted by 32-year-old Jacob Clare from Beaver Dam, Kentucky, according to state police. They are possibly heading to or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.
Noah is 3'5", 40 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes. Amber is 5'7", 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.
Amber was kidnapped in Kentucky and Noah was kidnapped in Tennessee, MSP said. The two were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Jacob Clare is 6'7", 200 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and has tribal tattoos across his left arm and shoulder. Police believe he is driving a silver Subaru Outback with a "42MY10" Tennessee license plate.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clare or the two missing children is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.
