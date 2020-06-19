Flint Township Police responded to Macy’s at the Genesee Valley Center on June 15 at approximately 5:45 p.m. for an assault complaint.
Police say they learned that an employee of the store was assaulted by a male who fled the scene with a second individual after the assault. Store surveillance video confirmed the assault against the employee.
Investigators also learned that the assault was recorded by the second individual and shared on social media.
Anyone who has seen the video on social media and knows the identity of the individuals involved are asked to contact Detective Hart (810) 600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
Macy’s provided TV5 with this statement:
We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority. Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.
Since this event, Macy’s and mall management have added additional security to ensure our customers and colleagues can safely enjoy their shopping experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.