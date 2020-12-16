Police are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
The crash happened on Lapeer Road, near Gilmartin Street in Flint, on Friday, Dec. 11 at 5:47 p.m.
According to the on-scene investigation, a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Jeep Wrangler, was westbound on Lapeer Road and struck a pedestrian in the roadway, and fled the scene without stopping.
Flint Police said the victim, 48-year-old Maurice Willingham, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this crime or the vehicle involved is asked to call Det. Matteson at (810) 237-6816.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
