Flint Police are searching for a hit-and-run vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian accident.
The victim was struck Friday evening on 12th Street.
Police say they are looking for a white PT Cruiser believed to have damage to its front end and windshield.
The identity of the victim has not be released.
If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Flint Police Department.
