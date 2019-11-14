The Midland Police Department is searching for a man wanted on a three-count felony warrant for burglary.
Robert William ODell, 31, is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police said his charges include home invasion, interfering with electronic communications, and domestic violence. ODell is also wanted on a parole violation for absconding.
He’s been known to use his alias of “Billy” ODell, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4709.
