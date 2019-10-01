The Imlay City Police Department is seeking an arrest warrant after a person was killed during a construction site incident.
Lapeer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 regarding a cave-in at a construction site in the 4000 block of S. Almont.
Officers responded to the scene and began to attempt to dig the victim out by hand, Imlay City Police Chief Scott Pike said.
Within five minutes, the victim - 38-year-old Craig Wagner - was located deceased with severe head trauma.
Pike said an autopsy performed by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Wagner's death was caused by contact with the excavating equipment at the scene.
The medical examiner conducting the autopsy determined Wagner's death could not have been sustained by the collapse of the site or falling dirt, Pike said.
The autopsy also revealed Wagner was dead prior to being buried, Pike said.
Based on the autopsy results and investigation, an arrest warrant request has been submitted to the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office to determine proper criminal charges.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
