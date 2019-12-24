Police are seeking the driver of a red or orange Chevrolet Camaro who performed 360-degree turns on a Detroit freeway.
Chief James Craig says Monday that westbound Interstate 94 was blocked for about 10 to 15 minutes Sunday night by other vehicles to allow the Camaro to turn in circles.
He said the driver has been identified and is not a Detroit resident. Police arrested the driver of a Dodge Challenger that blocked traffic.
Craig said he was involved in a similar incident in November in which a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured.
Traffic also was blocked this summer on the Lodge Freeway as drivers of several cars performed doughnuts.
