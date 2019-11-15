'Tis the season!
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is seeking help identifying an alleged porch pirate.
The man stole a package from a porch in the 6200 block of Moonstone Drive in Grand Blanc Township, police said.
It happened at 2:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The suspect has been described as 17 to 22-years-old with a medium build.
He was seen driving a red jeep, police said.
If you can identify him you are asked to contact Det. Jason Whittey at 810-424-2611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.