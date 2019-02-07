Flint Township Police are seeking help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery happened at the Sunoco gas station, located at 3265 Miller Road.
The male suspect was driving a blue GMC Envoy, police said.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. McBride at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
