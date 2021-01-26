Breaking and entering suspects
Source: WNEM

The Michigan State Police are seeking help identifying suspects involved in multiple breaking and entering incidents.

The Perry Mini Storage Facility, located at 4250 W. Lansing Road in Perry, has been victimized by unknown suspects on numerous occasions in December 2020, MSP said.

During the incidents, the suspects illegally entered different storage lockers and stole items. The stolen property is valued at several thousands of dollars, police said.

If you have any information, contact Trooper Dominick Dionisi at 810-732-1111 or Det. Sgt. James Moore at 989-415-0984.

Breaking and entering suspects

1 of 5

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.