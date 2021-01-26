The Michigan State Police are seeking help identifying suspects involved in multiple breaking and entering incidents.
The Perry Mini Storage Facility, located at 4250 W. Lansing Road in Perry, has been victimized by unknown suspects on numerous occasions in December 2020, MSP said.
During the incidents, the suspects illegally entered different storage lockers and stole items. The stolen property is valued at several thousands of dollars, police said.
If you have any information, contact Trooper Dominick Dionisi at 810-732-1111 or Det. Sgt. James Moore at 989-415-0984.
