The Saginaw Police Department is seeking help identifying a driver and a truck that crashed into a women's facility last week.
The driver purposefully drove into the Emmaus House at 733 S. 14th St. on Nov. 8, Saginaw Police said.
The Emmaus House says it is a home for women coming from jail, prison or rehabilitation.
"Our purpose is to provide the women with a family-like Christian atmosphere while they are creating new lives for themselves," the facility says on its website.
It happened about 1:05 p.m. and the driver fled the scene, police said.
If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact Det. Jacobs at 989-759-1628.
