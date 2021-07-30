The Central Michigan University Police Department is seeking help identifying two individuals in reference to a stolen golf cart.
The golf cart was stolen from campus between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 29.
If you know the identity of the individuals, you are asked to contact campus police at 989-774-3081.
