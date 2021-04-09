The Frankenmuth Police Department is looking for suspects who were involved in a larceny incident at a local restaurant.
Four individuals left Slo’ Bones BBQ Smokehaus in Frankenmuth without paying about noon on April 9, the restaurant said.
"If you see them around town, please ask them to kindly come back and settle their tab," the restaurant said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects can contact the Frankenmuth Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.