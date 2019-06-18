The Saginaw Township Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a person in regards to an ongoing investigation.
If you can identify the man, you are asked to contact Det. Goetschy at 989-791-7226.
Police said both photos are of the same person.
No other information was released.
