An assault took place at a college bar in Mt. Pleasant and now police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in the case.
It happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Wayside Bar, 2000 S. Mission St. in Mt. Pleasant.
The person of interest is of medium build and has short, dark hair. He is between the ages of 18 and 24, police said.
The City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department said there is no safety risk to the public.
If you can identify the person of interest you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
