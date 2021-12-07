Frankenmuth Police are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a larceny investigation.
The incident took place at a local hotel on Nov. 28. One item solen was a credit card that was used at a Speedway gas station in Bridgeport on the same day, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. David Danielson at 989-652-8371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.