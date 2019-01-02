The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is seeking help identifying a person of interest in a larceny case.
A stolen credit card was used at the Walmart on 6170 Saginaw Street on Dec. 31.
The person of interest was seen driving a mid-2000s, gray Pontiac G-6.
If you have any information on the person of interest you are asked to contact Sgt. Scott Theede at 810-424-2611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.