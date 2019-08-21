The Saginaw Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect accused of vandalizing a vehicle.
The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the Spicer group parking area on Janes Street.
The suspect rode his bike into the parking area and spray painted a single line across both doors on the driver side, police said, adding he also painted a single line across the rear passenger window on the driver side.
The suspect then got back onto his bike and left toward Franklin Street, police said.
If you can identify the suspect you are asked to call Det. Deshawn Harris at 989-759-1264 or Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow at 989-759-1251.
