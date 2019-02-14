Owosso Police are seeking help identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card to buy alcohol.
The credit card was stolen from an area business and then used to purchase liquor at a party store, the City of Owosso posted on Facebook.
If you know the name of the suspect you are encouraged to contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.
