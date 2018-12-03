Police are seeking help identifying two shoplifting suspects.
One incident happened at Pat’s Food Center in Freeland on Nov. 29 about 5:35 p.m., according to Joel Cabala, store director.
Both of the suspects are female. One has dark black hair and the other has long red hair.
Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dennis Green said the dark-haired woman also was involved in liquor theft from the store on Oct. 26th. She took liquor out under a coat in her shopping cart, according to Green.
Cabala said they were driving a dark green four-door sedan.
Around $1,000 worth of liquor have been taken.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Tittabawassee Township Police Department at 989-695-9623.
