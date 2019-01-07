Michigan State Police troopers are seeking help identifying a woman they believe may have information that can assist an investigation.
The investigation stems from an incident that happened in December at the Watrousville Market in Vassar, police said.
Police did not release any details on the incident.
If you can identify the woman you are asked to call Trooper Lucas at 989-891-6442.
