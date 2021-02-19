The Alma Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a hit-and-run suspect.
It happened about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 on Iowa near Falkirk. The driver struck the railway crossing pole and light with white or light-colored truck, police said. Pieces of the vehicle, a 2013 GMC Denali, were left at the scene.
A witness told police the suspect was an older male with gray hair. If you know of anyone who fits this description and has front end damage to their white or light-colored Denali, contact Det. Hedrick at 989-463-8317.
(0) comments
