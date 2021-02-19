Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

The Alma Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a hit-and-run suspect.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 on Iowa near Falkirk. The driver struck the railway crossing pole and light with white or light-colored truck, police said. Pieces of the vehicle, a 2013 GMC Denali, were left at the scene.

A witness told police the suspect was an older male with gray hair. If you know of anyone who fits this description and has front end damage to their white or light-colored Denali, contact Det. Hedrick at 989-463-8317.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.