The St. Louis Police Department is seeking help locating three kids who skipped school on Thursday and have not been heard from since.
The three kids left school on foot and were last seen on camera heading towards Gratiot Street in St. Louis, police said.
Police said they have no reason to believe the kids are in danger.
The kids are 14-year-old Christian Russell, 12-year-old KC Beard, and 13-year-old Caytlynn Downs.
Christian is 5'4", 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Under Armour hoody with the UA logo on the chest and black pants.
KC is 5', 87 pounds and has long brown waist-length hair that is usually kept in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white or light colored hoody or sweatshirt, grey sweatpants or leggings with black lettering down the left leg and black or dark grey shoes.
Caytlynn is 5'2", 150 pounds and has long brown waist-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark green sweatpants or leggings, a mint green hoody with the work "PINK" across the chest and black or dark shoes with possibly pink shoe laces.
If you have any information on their location you are asked to call the Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505 and ask for the St. Louis police officer on duty.
