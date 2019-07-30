Have you seen Casey Helsel?
The 37-year-old is wanted for felonious assault, two counts of fleeing and eluding, obstruction of justice, and absconding from parole.
Michigan State Police are assisting the Crawford County Sheriff Department and Michigan Department of Corrections in the search for Helsel.
Helsel is 5'10" and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in northern Michigan, but he is known to frequent the Frederic, Grayling, and Roscommon areas.
Anyone who assists Helsel in his attempts to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive, MSP said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact MSP at 989-732-5141.
