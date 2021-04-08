The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing and endangered woman.
Dixie Ausema, 60, was last seen in downtown Grand Rapids on April 6.
She is known to frequent homeless camps and the mission, the sheriff’s office said.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.