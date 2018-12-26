Police are seeking help locating a missing Mt. Morris Township man.
Don Juan Casanova Jackson was last seen about 10 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Jackson is 5'7" and 170 pounds.
He was possibly driving a 2005 black Chevrolet Impala with license plate number DXQ6137.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Mt. Morris Township Police Det. Shaun Morey at 810-785-1311 ext. 236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.